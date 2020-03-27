The Big Ten previously suspended all organized team activities through April 6, but that suspension will last another month.

All team activities will be suspended until May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the situation will be re-assessed at that time.

"The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said in a statement on Friday.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."