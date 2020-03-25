In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday he will include Lehigh and Northampton counties in a Pennsylvania Stay at Home order.

Residents are required to stay home with the exception of essential reasons — including tasks needed for health and safety, picking up supplies and working at life-sustaining businesses, he said in a tweet.

There are now 10 counties in Pennsylvania under a Stay at Home order in addition to these two counties, including Erie, Philadelphia, Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe and Montgomery counties.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,127 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in Pennsylvania.