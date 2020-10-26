The State College Police responded to several large-scale social gatherings in apartment complexes on Saturday during the Penn State v. Indiana football game.

According to a press release from the State College Borough, the gatherings were reported to have “no physical distancing and limited mask wearing.”

The release said SCPD responded to reports of large gatherings at Penn Towers, the HERE and The Rise apartment complexes.

Penn Towers, the HERE and The Rise did not respond to comment on the incidents.

Based on the observations of officers who responded to the scene and videos of these incidents posted on social media, the release said the actions shown in these gatherings were in “clear violation” of coronavirus mitigation ordinances limiting gatherings to 10 people.

Additionally, the release said more than 100 individuals in violation of the local coronavirus ordinances were gathered at each apartment complex.

According to the release, the SCPD and the University Police and Public Safety plan to use video recordings from the gatherings to identify individuals involved. The Penn State Office of Student Conduct will assist with university sanctions, as well.

The borough and SCPD have also contacted several State College apartment complexes, all of whom agreed to restrict access to their building’s common areas and assist with the investigation.

In the release, the State College Borough “urged” students to maintain social distancing and mask-wearing moving forward.

“Keeping State College safe and Penn State University open will take a collective effort from everyone,” the release said. “We thank everyone for your cooperation with this serious health and safety matter.”