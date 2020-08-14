The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 122,950 total cases of the coronavirus Friday, adding 829 new cases since Thursday.

The department reported Centre County has 347 confirmed cases.

There have been 7,445 total virus-related deaths in the commonwealth. There have been 11 deaths in Centre County, a 6.8% death rate.

The current reported recovery rate from the virus in Pennsylvania is 78%.

