As more events are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, some Penn State’s student journalists will lose experience they would have gained by covering the 2020 Democratic and Republican National Conventions as part of a journalism course.

A function of this class is that students come out of it with published work in local newspapers, according to the class’s professor Russell Eshleman, associate teaching professor and head of the journalism department.

There are two forms of the class, according to Eshleman. The summer program is a one credit class and covers the DNC. The fall course is three credits and covers the RNC and the November presidential election.

However, even with the cancellation of the summer class, the fall semester course will still go on, but without coverage of the RNC out of caution.

In August, the Democratic and Republican parties will formally select their nominees for president and vice president at conventions in Milwaukee, and Charlotte, North Carolina, respectively.

Joe Biden, the last remaining Democratic presidential candidate, floated the idea of a virtual DNC. However, the Republicans have yet to comment, Eshleman said.

Students in 2016 gained insight from the class because they were able to deal with a variety of different story ideas, including both national coverage and local Pennsylvania news, Eshleman said.

Matt Martell, a Penn State alumnus and former staff member for The Daily Collegian, took the class in 2016. He covered both the RNC in Cleveland and the DNC in Philadelphia, and said he “loved” his experience.

“The coolest thing was just being in a room with so many people that are covering this nationwide event,” Martell said. “The decisions made there and the people making the decisions are doing things that will impact everyone, so interacting with those politicians was a great networking and life experience.”

Students will lose the potential to learn new skills and practice with “real time” journalism, Martell said.

“I have always been interested in sports reporting,” Martell said. “But this class gave me the opportunity to expand my expertise and learn something else about journalism that I’m also interested in.”

The Centre Daily Times owner, McClatchy, allowed students’ articles to be published in its paper, Martell included.

“Not only do students get the experience of being at a national convention, but they also get their clips published around the country, which is a great way to network,” Martell said.

Local politicians and delegates attended the DNC in 2016, according to Martell. Although the main focus was the presidential nominating process, many politicians talked about policy, which Martell said made him more involved in politics.

Martell hails from New York, so he only knew about local politics there. The class allowed him to understand politics on a local level in a different state than his own.

“It made me a more informed citizen,” Martell said. “I learned how local politics in Pennsylvania worked. For people who don’t always know how local government works or for people who come from different states, this is a very interactive way to learn about it.”

Emily Kohlman, a Penn State alumna who covered the 2016 RNC, began as a broadcast journalism major. After taking the class, however, she changed her major to print journalism.

“I feel very fortunate to have had this opportunity,” Kohlman said. “I had been interested in political journalism, but this event molded me into becoming a better one.”

Kohlman said all students who are interested in journalism should consider taking this class in the future because of the support system and mentors who help students learn to cover an event as significant as a national political convention.

Not only can students have their work published, but they also get to work with other professional reporters from local and national outlets, Kohlman said.