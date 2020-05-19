During a live-streamed press conference on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine updated viewers on the commonwealth's status regarding the coronavirus.

Levine said there are 63,666 total cases in the commonwealth. Of those, 4,600 are health care workers.

All 4,624 deaths that have occurred in Pennsylvania were adults.

There are three teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention working in the commonwealth, two of which are focused on long-term care facilities with one focused on food industry facilities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has broken down its coronavirus statistics into different categories. Now, deaths by county are reported on a separate page of the department's website.

Additionally, the department now has data specific to long-term care facilities in the commonwealth. Inspectors have conducted 465 infection control inspections at such facilities since the virus outbreak began, according to Levine.

Twelve additional counties will move to the yellow phase on Friday. Levine said that this week, state officials are brainstorming how to move other counties to the green phase, meaning most coronavirus-related restrictions would be lifted.

Counties in the green phase will still need to follow CDC guidelines, but businesses may reopen.

As of Tuesday, Centre County has 132 positive cases and five deaths, according to the health department's site.