The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 579 positive cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. This brings the statewide total of cases to 83,770.

The total number of deaths statewide has reached 6,557, while 621,031 patients have tested negative.

On Thursday, one additional coronavirus case was reported in Centre County. The county's total number of cases is now 197, while 3,871 patients have tested negative.

