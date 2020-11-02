On Monday, Penn State released survey data from Sept. 7 to Oct. 23 showing students' overall satisfaction with the university's processes for quarantining and isolating students who test positive for the coronavirus.

According to a Penn State news release, a group of Penn State staff members — including those from Housing and Food Services, Student Affairs and Residence Life — meet weekly to analyze the data and address students' concerns, implementing policies "that will make a student's time in isolation and quarantine less taxing and more satisfactory."

While 80% or more of students surveyed were "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" with areas like "cleanliness upon arrival" and "meal delivery times each day," other areas, like "overall quality of food" and "travel assistance to their quarantine/isolation room" received such ratings from less than half of surveyed students.

According to the news release, the Office of Residence Life has also compiled a list of free, virtual activities — like daily fitness classes and virtual escape room activities — to help students focus on health and wellness, in addition to 24-hour "coach chats" and guided activities available through the university's Counseling and Psychological Services.

The release also said Food Services will continue to "enhance daily menus," and Transportation Services will "implement new travel assistance" as university staff continue to introduce changes in response to students' preferences.