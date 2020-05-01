Penn State students nationwide have been affected by the effects of the coronavirus, many losing their jobs due to public safety reasons.

However, a few students have remained at their jobs under the title of an essential employee.

According to the Essential Services Act of 2013, the term “essential employee” is defined as “an employee that performs work involving the safety of human life or the protection of property, as determined by the head of the agency.”

Though there may be a specific definition, there are many perspectives as to what being an essential employee means to Penn State students.

Mya Hagans works at an Aldi’s in Somerset, Pennsylvania and said she is thankful to currently have a job.

“I don’t particularly want to be working under these conditions but it is what it is,” Hagan (sophomore-geography) said via email.

From Wayne, New Jersey, Sophia Aksoy works at a local pharmacy named Plains Pharmacy. Aksoy (freshman-chemistry) said the experience has been “humbling” because people need the services a pharmacy offers in order to stay healthy.

In order to reduce employees' chances of contracting the coronavirus, many businesses are changing their customer-employee interactions. Anna Kauffman from Enola, Pennsylvania works at a local ice-cream shop named Kristy’s Whistle Stop, and said her job has enforced call-in and curbside pick-up methods as well as enforcing their employees to wear masks.

However, she said stay at home orders are not being heavily enforced in her city.

Aksoy said her job has also enforced over the phone payments, and regular surface cleaning with rubbing alcohol. She also said that her job has added delivery services for those who are not comfortable leaving their houses. However, they still do not come into contact with customers.

In order to compensate their employees, Kauffman says her job has given her holiday pay. Hagans also said that she is receiving additional compensation during this month.

Kauffman, Aksoy and Hagans all agreed they are afraid of contracting the coronavirus for different reasons.

“Even though I am young and have no significant health issues, it’s still frightening contracting a virus and potentially passing it to people,” Aksoy said.

Kauffman said that she doesn’t believe the residents in her area are taking it seriously enough.

While there is a chance she could become sick from the virus, Hagans expressed her concerns for others as a result.

“I am not really concerned about myself, but for my grandmother,” she said.

However, their efforts in their communities do not go unrecognized.

“Numerous elders have called the pharmacy and have personally thanked me for our service and help during this tough time, which is super humbling and makes me realize my purpose as an essential worker,” Aksoy said.