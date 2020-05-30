The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported one additional virus-related death in Centre County, bringing the county death total to seven.

There have also been a total of 152 positive cases and 2,078 negative cases in the county.

Additionally, there have been 680 new positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, bringing the commonwealth total to 71,415 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 375,731 negative cases and 5,537 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania.

All statistics are based on data from midnight on Saturday, May 30.