Mirroring the fate of numerous other State College businesses, Brothers Pizza on College Avenue appears to have closed its doors to the public.

Brown paper covering the windows of the frequented restaurant suggests the business has fallen victim to financial struggles accompanied by the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been no explanation for the closure, but the lack of an “Open” sign and an immediate message forwarding system upon calling suggests the permanent closure of the business. Additionally, the restaurant’s services no longer appear to be available to the public through mobile delivery apps such as GrubHub and DoorDash.

Though the business shortened its operating hours in recent months, restaurant owners never implied a permanent closure.

Brothers Pizza has served the State College community for over 40 years, opening its doors in 1976.