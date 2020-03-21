An outpatient practice employee on the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Penn State News press release.

The individual's test was confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday. The individual has been at home following treatment protocols and procedures since they began experiencing symptoms, according to the release.

Evidence suggests that the employee was exposed to the virus through a family member and not while at work.

Penn State Health has notified patients and coworkers who may have interacted with the employee, the release says. All members of the clinic will wear masks while on campus, check their temperatures twice per day and monitor their symptoms. Patients were recommended to self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms.

Penn State Health will evaluate these patients to see if they should be tested for COVID-19. The center is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health during this time.

