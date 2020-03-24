When I decided to attend Penn State as a Virginia resident, I knew what I was getting into financially.

Out-of-state tuition is far higher than that of in-state residents, which was understandable — until now.

Rightly so, Penn State moved instruction to online methods to protect the health of those in its community amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, this means students are now learning from home on a computer screen and are missing out on priceless face-to-face instruction.

During the 2018-19 academic year, attending Penn State’s University Park campus cost $34,858 for out-of-state students. That’s $16,404 more than in-state students’ $18,454 tuition bill from the same academic year.

That’s okay — except I’m not at University Park. Instead, I’m writing articles and analyzing historical primary sources from my couch at home.

Personally, sitting in a classroom and being physically present in State College, Pennsylvania helps motivate me and keep me in a studious mindest. I know this is the same for many of my peers.

That said, even if Penn State doesn’t refund everyone tuition for the time missed on campus, it should at the very least refund out-of-state students who are now paying more money just to attend the same online classes as in-state students.

As of 2018-19, in-state tuition comes out to $9,227 per semester. For out-of-state students, it’s $17,429 — an $8,202 difference.

For roughly half a semester — the time period we’re learning remotely — out-of-state students pay $8,714 while in-state students pay just $4,613.

How is that just?

I feel like I’m learning at the University of Phoenix online right now, not the Public Ivy I know as The Pennsylvania State University.

The Penn State World Campus — the university’s online institution — costs $6,994 per academic year if you take 12 or more credits per semester.

So why has Penn State said it won’t refund students for the time missed on campus?

Part of a statement from university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois reads, “Even during this unprecedented national and global challenge, our outstanding faculty are meeting the course and program learning objectives for our students by continuing to deliver a world-class Penn State education.”

I believe that. But it doesn’t change the fact that online instruction is completely different than an in-person, hands-on education.

I’m not one for free handouts, but Penn State’s decision is ridiculous. Hopefully its leaders will change their minds and choose to use part of the institution's more than $4 billion — as of September 2019 — endowment to right this wrong.

