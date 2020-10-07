Penn State President Eric Barron will host a series of weekly live webinars for faculty members and instructors to ask questions about the university's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State news release.

Barron's first Zoom session, which will be capped at 500 participants, will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 and will be available here.

Details regarding future sessions, which will be held on Thursdays, will be made available at a later time. Sessions will be recorded for later viewing.

Cara Exten, an assistant professor of nursing in the College of Nursing and the leader of Penn State's COVID-19 Operations Control Center surveillance testing, will join Barron to provide more insight, the release said.

Barron will host future webinars weekly for faculty members and instructors to ask questions.

Faculty members and instructors are asked to submit their questions prior to the webinar via this Google Form.

All Penn State employees are "welcome to join" the sessions, although the discussions will focus on academics, the release said.