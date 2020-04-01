The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 962 new positive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total in the commonwealth to 5,805 cases.

Philadelphia and Montgomery counties are still the most affected in this pandemic, making up for 37 percent of the total cases. While most of the positive cases have been accounted for in people who are between the ages of 25 and 49, most people requiring hospitalizations have been 65 years old or above.

Centre County has reported 27 total cases, with no deaths.

Gov. Tom Wolf has issued "Stay at Home" orders for 33 counties, including Centre County, through April 30. The order requires all individuals to stay at home at all times barring essential activities like trips for necessary supplies and health services.

As of March 31, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 163,539 positive cases and nearly 3,000 deaths nationwide.

