An additional 933 coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in Pennsylvania, bringing the total cases reported to 147,923, according to data provided by the Pennsylvania Health Department.

There have been 7,913 deaths in the commonwealth.

Additionally, 1,721,271 patients have tested negative and a reported 82% of patients have recovered from the virus.

In Centre County, there are a total of 1,600 cases — 1,542 confirmed and 58 probable cases — with 22,025 negative tests to date.

The death toll remains at 11 in Centre County.

One patient in the county is hospitalized, down from two previously reported.