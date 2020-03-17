Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's mitigation actions now include the closure of all nonessential spaces for two weeks at Penn State effective Tuesday, according to a Penn State news release.

The Abington, Brandywine and Great Valley campuses had previously closed all nonessential public spaces due to a decree from Wolf, according to the release.

The action is being taken “with the health and well-being of Penn State students, faculty, staff and our local communities in mind,” and is a response to the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania being in a state of emergency.

To follow Wolf’s requirements, Penn State is further limiting the size of essential meetings and closing many on-campus buildings and facilities that are nonessential.

Students are “strongly discouraged” from returning to campus, according to the release.

Prior to Wolf’s announcement, Penn State introduced protocol for working remotely for many employees to assist in the implementation of Wolf’s requirements.

Penn State unit leaders are determining which employees are required to continue to work to provide essential services, and which employees are able to work remotely, according to the release.

Students still living on-campus with special arrangements who are unable to leave are still able to stay on campus.

Additionally, Penn State will hold two virtual town halls for students and parents and faculty and staff “early next week."

There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Penn State or in Centre County.