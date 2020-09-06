All Penn State Hershey Medical School undergraduate nursing students must quarantine for 10 days after several students contracted the coronavirus "over the last week and a half," according to an email sent to students Thursday by the college's dean.

Dean Laurie Badzek wrote that all undergraduate nursing students assigned to the Hershey campus must quarantine immediately for the next 10 days, only leaving their academic residence for necessities like independent exercise and going to a grocery store.

Quarantined students are not permitted to enter any other buildings aside from their residence, including the hospital, library, cafeterias, fitness center among others.

Students must wear a "CON provided procedure mask" when leaving their residence.

All classes and clinical will be delivered virtually for the next 10 days, until at least until Sept. 14.

The quarantine mandate includes all students who are already in quarantine or isolation.

The email said the institution is working to test all Hershey nursing students this week, and students will receive more information "after the weekend."

After the college completes testing, "leaders from the medical center and university" will discuss the status of the coronavirus at Hershey.

Students will be provided with information about the college's plan moving forward on or before Monday, Sept. 14.