The University of Pennsylvania will hold an in-person commencement for its class of 2020 on May 22 and 23 of 2021.

An online commencement will still take place on May 18 of this year, according to the Daily Pennsylvanian.

The ceremonies will not interfere with the University of Pennsylvania's class of 2021 commencement, which is scheduled for May 17, 2021.

The in-person commencement for this year's graduating class was scheduled after the university's president, Amy Gutmann, expressed interest in holding a traditional celebration for the class of 2020.