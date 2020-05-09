Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has reported two new deaths in the county due to the coronavirus, according to a release from his office.

On Friday, May 8 a 96-year-old male died and on Saturday, May 9, an 89-year-old female died. Both of the deaths happened at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The individuals came from a "personal care home" in the 16823 zip code. HIPAA regulations do not allow for the facility to be identified.

The county death toll now sits at three.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Penn State Housing announces new move-out process for on-campus students Some Penn State students are now able to retrieve their belongings for their dorms.