Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has reported two new deaths in the county due to the coronavirus, according to a release from his office.

On Friday, May 8 a 96-year-old male died and on Saturday, May 9, an 89-year-old female died. Both of the deaths happened at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The individuals came from a "personal care home" in the 16823 zip code. HIPAA regulations do not allow for the facility to be identified.

The county death toll now sits at three.

