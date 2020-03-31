Pennsylvania has reported 756 new positive cases of the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

The state's total currently resides at 4,843.

There have been 63 total deaths statewide. Additionally, 37,645 patients have been tested in Pennsylvania.

There are now 26 cases in Centre County, with two new cases since Monday.

Governor Tom Wolf's Stay at Home Order is still in effect in 26 counties through April 30.

