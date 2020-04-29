In 2014, Tyler Jacobs was studying immunology and infectious diseases and playing the mellophone in the Blue Band at University Park.

Now, the Penn State alumnus is helping fight the coronavirus at New York Presybterian Hospital as a traveling nurse.

Jacobs — who graduated with a nursing degree from Penn State Harrisburg two years after earning his bachelor’s degree at University Park — said he began his career as a nurse at Hershey Medical Center.

Jacobs said he was drawn to be a traveling nurse by the heightened salaries often given to individuals in these positions, as well as the need to pay off his student debt. As time went on, however, he instead grew an appreciation for the variety of jobs and multitude of lessons presented by the profession.

Since starting his career as a traveling nurse, Jacobs said he has worked several different positions in hospitals throughout Pennsylvania, including Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia.

Most recently, he said he worked at a hospital in York, Pennsylvania for about six months until April 11. It was at this time Jacobs said he left to assist with coronavirus efforts at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

According to Jacobs, traveling nurses are typically hired at under-staffed hospitals to fill in for a variety of positions until an adequate number of employees can be reached. Other than a day or two of orientation training, Jacobs said these nurses are expected to utilize their skills to fit right in as the hospital needs them.

Although his contract in York was initially going to be extended, Jacobs said his interest in the coronavirus — stemming from his immunology and infectious disease background — and his relatively low-risk to it prompted his decision to apply for a position at New York, which has been significantly impacted by the virus.

After speaking with former co-worker and fellow travel nurse Sherrise Snyder, Jacobs said he felt encouraged to pursue his interest.

Snyder said she was not surprised Jacobs would want to work in New York — given his calm nature and skill in the work environment — and added she supported his ambitions wholeheartedly.

“Tyler’s awesome and I’m really proud of him,” Snyder said. “He’s representing us well up there and I’m happy for him.”

Wishing to move forward with this plan, Jacobs reached out to his manager at York, Ben Zorbaugh, about getting connected with a position in New York. Zorbaugh then sent Jacobs’ information to the New York Presybterian Hospital to recommend him for a job there.

Because of the high demands for help at the hospital, Jacobs said he received a call from Zorbaugh a few hours later informing him he was offered a position. Jacobs added he did not need to meet with the hospital manager for an interview prior to being accepted.

Zorbaugh said he admired Jacobs’ choice to help fight the coronavirus in New York, but also knew he would be missed at York. He added Jacobs’ level-headed demeanor and ability to learn quickly were valuable attributes to the unit.

“He was a great addition to the team for the short time he was here,” Zorbaugh said.

Jacobs said he made the transition to New York shortly after this, moving in with four fellow traveling nurses he has worked with previously. He then completed 40 hours of orientation training — this time via Zoom instead of in-person — before starting work in the intensive care unit.

The Penn State alumnus said his position involves working four 12-hour long shifts per week. Jacobs added each role he has taken on as a traveling nurse has been a little different, but he explained this one has presented especially unique circumstances.

Being in the ICU, he said all of his patients are severely ill and most are relying on ventilators to breathe properly.

This not only means he has to check in on them more than he usually would, but it also means he cannot get to know some of them well because those hooked up to ventilators are unable to talk.

Given the severity of the coronavirus, Jacobs said he has to wear a variety of extra protective layers before starting work each day, including a mask and a face shield. The traveling nurse said he does not know what most of his co-workers actually look like because of these precautions, but he recognizes their necessity nonetheless.

Jacobs added he has started applying liquid Band-Aids to the bridge of his nose to prevent the mask from harming the skin it rests upon.

Jacobs said although he tries to put the coronavirus out of his mind when treating his patients, he still prefers not to linger in the room with them because of how easily the virus can spread.

He added the infectious nature of the virus, as well as the heat induced from wearing several protective layers, create an eerie feeling each time he enters the rooms with coronavirus patients.

“Every second you’re in a room with one of these patients, you are constantly thinking of what you have to do to get out,” Jacobs said. “You can feel the COVID around you.”

To account for the risks presented by the virus, Jacobs said he and his colleagues at New York Presbyterian have been practicing all necessary precautions to limit its spread in the hospital. One main method to accomplish this involves clustering their care and handling all coronavirus cases before checking in on the other non-virus patients.

Jacobs said taking on the position in New York has presented some challenges for him, particularly the long work days and the constant worry of becoming infected.

“It’s such a strange time to be a person [right now], but especially to be a healthcare worker,” Jacobs said. “Everyone’s being told to stay home, but we’re walking into the fire every day.”

Despite the difficulties, however, Jacobs said the experience he has gained in this role has been invaluable. He said he commonly reminds himself the job is the same as any other ICU position he has held, with the addition of extra protective wear.

Overall, Jacobs said helping fight the coronavirus has been a “humbling” experience.

“You’re a part of something bigger than you can comprehend,” he said.

The traveling nurse added he is scheduled to work at the New York Presbyterian Hospital for eight weeks, but he hopes his contract will be extended so he can stay for two or three months. After this, he said he plans to take a month off from working and resume traveling by the end of the year.

Jacobs said being a traveling nurse has meant adapting to a new work environment every few months and not having a “home base” to return to, but he would not change professions for anything.

“You never know where you’re going to go next or what you are going to learn,” Jacobs said. “I think if I lived my life over, I’d end up in the same exact place.”