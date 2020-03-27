Approximately 10 percent of Pennsylvanians who have contracted the coronavirus have required hospitalization, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press conference on Friday.

About 5 percent of patients are placed in the intensive care unit, and 2-3 percent require ventilators, Levine said.

Levine said the commonwealth has stores of ventilators and is currently buying more in anticipation of more coronavirus cases.

According to Levine, as long as only 2-3 percent of patients need ventilators, Pennsylvania should not expect to run out of ventilators.

