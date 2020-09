Penn State reported 73 positive coronavirus cases university-wide Tuesday, according to its coronavirus dashboard.

There are 32 positive cases at the University Park campus.

Currently, 23 University Park students are in on-campus isolation and 26 in on-campus quarantine, according to the dashboard.

Of those at University Park, 25 were symptomatic and 7 were asymptomatic.

A total of 6,632 tests have been performed since Aug. 7.

There are currently no reported cases among employees.