Penn State’s transition to online classes has been inconvenient and messy for many students.

But for students without reliable access to a computer or the internet, the change has been much harder to manage.

Penn State is allowing students without internet or computer access to use the computer labs at their nearest commonwealth campus, but some students have found it easier to take matters into their own hands.

Students without reliable access to a computer or the internet can contact the IT director at their campus or the IT Service Desk at University Park to arrange access to a computer at their nearest commonwealth campus, according to a press release from the university.

The computer labs will be regularly disinfected by the Office of Physical Plant and arranged so that students can be six feet apart to prevent any spread of disease, according to university spokesman Wyatt DuBois.

However, students who don’t live near a commonwealth campus are essentially on their own.

For Reed Pawling, who lives in rural Pennsylvania, the nearest commonwealth campus is a much longer commute than the 30-minute drive to his church.

Pawling (sophomore-education) only has one internet service provider in his area, and the service is so slow that he said it would be worthless for his classes, so he plans to use the WiFi at his church or his sister’s house.

Pawling acknowledged that directing students to commonwealth campuses is probably the most that the university can do, but said students without internet access will face a lot of difficulties even if they use the university’s offer.

“I feel like they’re being as accommodating as they could be, but the sad thing is, it might not be enough for several students,” Pawling said.

Comcast has announced it will provide two months of free internet access to low-income households.

However, since Comcast’s offer is only for areas where it already provides services, it does not help students like Pawling who live in rural areas.

Students can also head to their nearby public library or McDonald's to access the internet — that is, if these locations are open and accessible to students.

Pawling said he took issue with the way Penn State handled the transition to online classes.

The announcement left students “scrambling, trying to find solutions to the different issues that they have from this,” according to Pawling.

Even though he couldn’t get help from Penn State, Pawling said that he is optimistic about his situation, since he knows the solution he has organized will work for him.