On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,425 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 186,297 cases.

Pennsylvania has had a cumulative total of 2,167,536 patients test negative since the start of the pandemic.

While there have been 8,562 coronavirus deaths in the commonwealth, currently has an 79% recovery rate for the virus.

In Centre County, the DOH confirmed 3,657 cases and 121 probable cases. The county has also had 34,267 negative tests to date and 15 virus-related deaths.

Additionally, there are currently 222 coronavirus patients hospitalized across the commonwealth, 12 of which are in Centre County. One of the Centre County patients is listed as being on a ventilator, and there are a total of 104 patients on ventilators statewide.