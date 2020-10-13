New Coronavirus update graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,342 additional coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the commonwealth total to 174,646 on Tuesday.

Centre County reported a total of 3,515 cases of the virus — 3435 confirmed and 80 probable. The county has reported 31,819 negative cases to date.

Since Monday, Centre County has seen a total increase of 30 cornavirus cases.

There are currently 8,384 virus-related deaths statewide, with a recovery rate of 80%, down from 81% Monday.

Statewide, a total of 773 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, and 83 of those patients are on ventilators.

A total of 12 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Centre County.

There are 13 virus-related deaths countywide.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags