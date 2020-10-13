The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,342 additional coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the commonwealth total to 174,646 on Tuesday.

Centre County reported a total of 3,515 cases of the virus — 3435 confirmed and 80 probable. The county has reported 31,819 negative cases to date.

Since Monday, Centre County has seen a total increase of 30 cornavirus cases.

There are currently 8,384 virus-related deaths statewide, with a recovery rate of 80%, down from 81% Monday.

Statewide, a total of 773 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, and 83 of those patients are on ventilators.

A total of 12 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Centre County.

There are 13 virus-related deaths countywide.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Tuesday, Oct. 13.