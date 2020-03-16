Penn State announced on Monday that it will offer “prorated” reimbursements for student housing and meal plans.

The decision to reimburse students follows the university's decision to move to remote learning due to the spread of the coronavirus, an action that many universities nationwide have also taken.

After encouraging students to live elsewhere while the coronavirus continues to spread, the university said that the reimbursement will happen in “some form,” though that form is not clear, according to the release.

Penn State has not detailed any specific plan, saying it will release more information in the near future.

According to the Penn State News story, reimbursements may differ for students based on individual circumstances, giving the example of providing “credit” for a future semester.

“We are grateful and inspired for the way our entire community is coming together to keep each other safe and healthy during this unpredictable time,” David Gray, senior vice president for Business and Finance, said in the Penn State News story. “We are committed to working with our students and their families to help address the financial strain that this pandemic is creating, but we ask for patience as we are currently focusing our time on the challenges associated with bringing students home from study abroad programs, transitioning to remote learning, creating social distancing, and other mission critical and health-related operations challenges.”