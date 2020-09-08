Penn State reported 433 positive cases of the coronavirus university-wide, 416 of which are at its University Park campus, according to the university's Tuesday coronavirus dashboard data.

Forty-two positive cases were reported Tuesday at University Park, 36 of which were a result of on-demand testing and six a result of random testing.

Some of last week's University Park test results were included, adding 163 to this week's total case count, according to a Penn State news release Tuesday.

A total of 1,463 students were tested this week, including 777 tested on-demand and 686 tested randomly.

A total of 463 students are awaiting test results, including 447 from on-demand testing and 16 from random testing.

Currently, there are 149 University Park students in on-campus isolation and 76 in on-campus quarantine.

According to Tuesday's data, 958 students tested negative, including 294 on-demand tests and 664 random tests.

A total of 13,169 tests have been performed as of Tuesday.

Additionally, six Penn State College of Nursing students have tested positive, which is reflected in the dashboard total.

Penn State Behrend has three cases, and Abington, Brandywine, Harrisburg and Shenango each have one case.

No employees have tested positive since the semester began, according to the dashboard.

The data from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 reported 215 total cases across all of Penn State’s campuses, with 211 total at the University Park campus.

Penn State conducted 20,914 pre-arrival student tests before the fall semester began, yielding a total of 147 positive tests.