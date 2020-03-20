The coronavirus is continuing to spread as more and more cases are confirmed in the United States, causing many to feel stressed or anxious.

Americans are being advised to take part in social distancing and isolation, and while this is essential to slow the spread of the virus, it can also be difficult for students struggling with mental illness.

Although social isolation can take a negative toll on one’s mental health, here are some ways to stay mentally healthy while abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines.

Get into a routine

Studies have shown that following a structured routine has a positive impact on mental health, something especially important when stuck in your house for a long period of time.

Developing your own “quarantine routine” can help you feel more in control and ease anxiety. It will also allow you to dedicate certain parts of your day to self-care and increase your productivity.

Get outside

If there’s one thing this pandemic has been good for, it’s the natural environment. Not only has Mother Earth reaped the benefits of decreased human activity — like less air pollution in China — but many people have also strengthened their connection to nature by taking walks and enjoying the outdoors without the disruptions of a normally functioning society.

Getting outside is a good way to reduce anxiety or depression and can be a therapeutic daily activity to complete.

Stay connected with loved ones

Although physical interaction should be limited, it’s important that emotional or mental interaction is not.

It’s easy to feel secluded when one is socially isolated, but talking often to friends and family on the phone or through social media is a good way to avoid feeling alone. Staying connected to loved ones enables one to have a support system to lean on during stressful times.

Start healthy habits

When there’s no reason to leave your house, it’s easy to give in to the temptation to stay in bed all day. It’s critical for one’s mental health to stay healthy by eating well-balanced meals, exercising regularly and limiting alcohol or caffeine consumption.

By adapting a healthier lifestyle, you’ll feel better physically, which often reflects in mental health as well.

Catch up on work

Although Penn State is still instructing classes online, the cancellation of extracurricular activities and the CDC’s self-isolation guidelines have left many of us with a surplus of time.

Once jam-packed planners are now full of vacant pages, giving students that may have fallen behind on any work, school related or not, the perfect opportunity to catch up — or get ahead on future assignments.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

+2 10 ways to help your community during the coronavirus pandemic | Opinion The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised all people to take part in social…

Limit news intake

Coverage of COVID-19 has been extensive, to say the least. At any given time, turning on your go-to local, national or world news channel means you’ll be met by the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it’s important to stay informed, it’s also important to limit the amount of news you’re consuming if you have been experiencing anxiety due to the content displayed. Like the old saying goes: out of sight, out of mind.

Take part in spring cleaning

Research has shown that messy environments and clutter worsen stress and anxiety. Some people clean as a form of therapy, others hate the process but feel relieved at the transformation of a messy environment to a clean one.

Either way, it’s clear that cleaning has a positive impact on mental health — and you might as well make your space nice to live in since it may be awhile before you leave.

Make time for activities you enjoy

As someone who gets increased anxiety when stuck in one place, I’ve been doing my best to find new ways to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Taking time out of my schedule to do things I enjoy and learning new hobbies has been the best way to construct a healthier mindset for myself in the midst of this unprecedented time.

Reading, cooking, playing an instrument, learning a language, playing video games or just watching Netflix are great ways to distract yourself from any negative thoughts and make time pass more quickly.

Unwind

We all crave a “me day” from time to time — and what better time to take one then during a self-quarantine? Unwind and relax by meditating, stretching, taking a long bath or having your own spa day.

Focusing on yourself and indulging in self-care can help release stress and anxiety — and now’s the time to do it because you don’t have to limit it to one day.

Limit technology usage and social media

Although it may feel like there’s nothing to do but scroll through social media, resist the urge and instead take part in activities that don’t require you to look at a screen. In addition to the correlation between social media and depression, screen time can also be harmful to one’s physical and mental health.

Most of us already have to look at a screen during the day for our classes, so when technology isn’t necessary it should be limited.

Take advantage of online mental health resources

Although this pandemic is anything but ideal, we’re lucky to be experiencing it in the digital age because of the resources available to us. Penn State's Counseling and Psychological Services is currently providing limited services via telephone, but there are many other resources outside of the Penn State community.

The CDC’s website currently offers a guide on managing anxiety and stress due to the coronavirus. Also, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released an informational guide titled, “Coping With Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks.”

For those still struggling with mental health, there are a variety of public forums available on this topic, and many mental health professionals offer online counseling.