During quarantine, money is tight and time is unlimited.

For the safety of ourselves and others, leaving the house to hang out with friends or go to the store isn’t something we can do on a regular basis anymore.

Aside from school work, what are you doing to occupy your time? Sleeping and gaining the “quarantine 15?”

Here are some cost effective ways to keep you busy while in quarantine.

Make friendship bracelets

While you’re busy missing your friends at Penn State, make them a gift for when you meet again. Friendship bracelets are a cute look during the summer, so start making them early. Not to mention, it makes class discussions go faster when you’re busy dreaming about summer.

Take up embroidery

Repurpose the bracelet string and take up embroidery as well. Many people have sewing kits in their houses — so why not add some new life to a plain hoodie or t-shirt by embroidering phrases or pictures on them? YouTube tutorials exist for a reason, and learning how to sew is a great life skill to master while stuck at home.

Do a puzzle

Get the whole family involved and do a puzzle together. Puzzles are a great alternative to sitting around and letting your brain turn to mush. I bet you there are stacks of puzzles hiding somewhere in your house already.

Go on a walk

If you’re tired of sitting inside, enjoy the fresh air while taking a walk down your street. It’s important to still practice social distancing during walks, so even if it’s down your driveway and back, getting out of the house and experiencing the spring air can do you some good.

Don’t forget to take your pets because quarantine is affecting them, too.

Make a bonfire

Clear spring nights are perfect for stargazing and bonfires. Make a s’more and play your favorite music while enjoying these warmer nights with your family.

Watch movies

Everybody has their subconscious list of movies they’ve wanted to watch, but have never gotten around to. Now is your time.

New arrival films are sold on demand — so your family can enjoy new movies from the comfort of your home.

We live in the age of technology when whatever movie you’re thinking of can be found on Amazon, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu or other streaming services.

Additionally, Penn State students have free access to Kanopy with their Penn State login information. The platform through Penn State includes hundreds of movies, mostly international, for your viewing pleasure.

Keep a journal

The circumstances we are currently in will be remembered for decades to come. To recount your feelings and memories at this time, keep a journal.

Most people have access to blank journals that I’m sure family members could lend you. Not only could keeping a journal help keep you sane now, but it could bring back memories in a decade or two.

Read a book

Reading a book can take you to alternate worlds and help you forget reality for just a little bit. Not only will reading a book in quarantine promote imagination, but it’s more fulfilling than you might think.

Plus, books can be found everywhere nowadays, including online platforms like Audible and ManyBooks.

Work out

Motivate yourself and work out while at home. Working out and eating healthy while at home can make you feel better, and could even lead to an ultimate healthier lifestyle. It costs nothing to get a head start on your summer body while you're bored between classes or in the evening.

Scroll through TikTok

Last, but not least, get lost scrolling through TikTok to make time fly. What starts with just a few videos could lead to hours of filling your day with laughs. Sometimes even getting off your couch and learning a TikTok dance can feel fulfilling.

Who knows? Maybe your friends at Penn State will be jealous when they see the talent you discovered while in quarantine.

