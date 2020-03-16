As Penn State students' classes are now being taught online, they might need a few ways to spend their extra time at home.

I'm an international student who only goes home during summer break and cannot afford to go on a vacation every break, so I have somewhat mastered the art of finding something to do when no one is around. Here are some activities to try:

Find a new hobby

This is open-ended, but you can use the extra time to pick up something you have been meaning to.

One of my suggestions is cooking, as it could serve as a life skill that you benefit from, assist in limiting your urge to eat out, and cut down consumption of easy mac and bagel bites. This requires you going out to pick up some groceries, assuming you did not do the whole doomsday bunker thing with your family, but it’s easier than ever to learn to cook with online resources.

Some good starting points are Binging with Babish, Bon Appetit and Alison Roman’s recipes on NYT Cooking, all available on YouTube.

Play video games

When it comes to video games, there’s always something for everybody. Haven’t been an avid gamer for a while? Dig up your NDS or 3DS — odds are they’re still working. Pet your Nintendogs, hop on Mario Kart or replay Pokémon.

For more current gamers, new games like MLB The Show 20, Nioh 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are new games to keep your eyes on. Also, you could play some of the classics or pick up some cheap old games like The Last of Us or Dishonored.

A more niche recommendation is Taiko no Tatsujin on the Switch, as the Japanese rhythm game caters to different level of players and provide a different genre of gaming than most.

Read a book

Reading is easier than ever with the advent of technology. Personally, I still prefer reading physical books but online might be a better resource. Be it articles on your specific interest or picking up a new novel, again, there’s always something for everyone. A way to go could be drawing inspiration from a movie you like and seek out the tie-in novel. People say the book is always better than the movie, well, now you can be the judge!

Binge watch shows and movies

Be a couch potato and consult my list of shows and online content to binge. Or browse streaming services for shows that pique your interest.

An alternative is diving into YouTube rabbit holes, watching Nyangostar drumming videos and random old sports events, among other things.

Listen to new music

Listening to music is somewhat of a life essential for most people. This is a good time for one to listen to different genres, songs and artists.

Also, don’t be afraid to look back to some classics — maybe you can strike up a conversation with your parents.

Catch up on sleep and exercise

They're the two things college students struggle with most. However, with the more flexible online class schedules and fewer obligations, resting up and truly planning your day around your classes is easier than ever. On top of that, both are important in keeping your immune system strong as well in this global health issue. Exercising can be hard indoors and you definitely want to access the risk of going to the gym, but you can still do simple exercises like stretching or walking around the block.

Don't forget to study

You might say that you’ve done enough studying throughout the semester, but this is a great time for you to look more in-depth into things you are interested in. Personally, I am a sports geek and I previously spent time over break researching advanced statistics in soccer. It doesn’t have to be extreme like that, though. Maybe you can start picking up that extra language you have always wanted to.

Maintain contact with your friends

This might be the most important part. Being alone most of the time takes a toll on your mental wellbeing.

Even if you're not that lonely without your family or roommates around, make sure you stay in touch with them. Talk to your friends and maintain social contact to burn some time and make sure everyone’s alright.