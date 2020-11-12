New Coronavirus update graphic
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,488 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 248,856 in the commonwealth.

A total of 2,506,649 patients have tested negative in Pennsylvania to date since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 9,194 virus-related deaths, and the recovery rate is currently 71%.

In Centre County, there are 4,857 confirmed cases and a total of 40,272 negative cases to date.

The death toll in the county is 23.

