The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 123,800 coronavirus cases on Saturday, an increase in 850 cases from Friday.

Since March, there have been 7,465 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth. 1,319,884 people have tested negative. The recovery rate is reported to be 78%.

In Centre County, an additional five confirmed positive coronavirus cases have been reported for a total of 352 in the county. 10,414 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

