As a result of the increase in coronavirus cases in its system, Mount Nittany Health announced the delay of some elective surgeries as part of its pandemic response plan.

According to a press release, Mount Nittany Health will delay half of its elective surgeries that require overnight stays on a daily basis, as well as a select group of other procedures, until January 11, 2021.

The press release added the health system will continue to monitor the number of coronavirus cases in its hospitals and make additional surgery reductions as needed.

It also said other services may be adjusted to balance coronavirus patient care with the treatment of non-coronavirus patients.

According to the release, there are currently 53 positive coronavirus cases in Mount Nittany Medical Center. The patients range from 19 to 95 in age.

