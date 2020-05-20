When Ezra Gershanok and Jacob Halbert created the Keyper — a phone wallet that holds students’ ID cards and dorm room keys — they never could have predicted it would lead them to execute a large-scale philanthropy project combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Gershanok, Halbert and their friends Rayna Recht and Brendan Bernicker have nearly finished distributing 100,000 masks to organizations in need.

Last month, Gershanok (senior-economics) and Halbert, a former Penn State student who transferred to Michigan, were on a Zoom call with a representative from Fuzhou Whole Line Trading Co., a Chinese company that provides materials for the Keyper.

Gershanok said he and Halbert noticed boxes of masks in the background of the call and soon learned the supplier had access to large quantities of masks at fairly low prices.

Gershanok said he then posted on Facebook saying he was able to donate masks and a couple hospitals expressed interest in the project.

Within a week, Gershanok and Halbert formed the COVID Response Network. They enlisted Bernicker, a Penn State alumnus and Yale Law School student, and Recht, their longtime friend from summer camp who was helping introduce the Keyper at Tulane University where she is a student.

According to Gershanok, the COVID Response Network’s goal is to donate 100,000 masks to organizations in need, where people might not otherwise get them.

“We figured not only would homeless shelters, jails, elderly homes not necessarily have the connections and the supplier or money to get these masks,” Gershanok said, “but those are also the places where the virus could spread and is spreading.”

When the network was first formed, masks were in short supply in the United States and selling for nearly a dollar apiece, Halbert said. Through their supplier, the COVID Response Network was able to get them for less than 30 cents each.

The group took to social media, asking their communities if anyone could donate to help buy masks, and quickly learned that many people wanted to help.

“It was very surprising how quickly our communities and family, our friends and even total strangers were willing to help out and donate,” Recht said.

“I’m really proud of how our friends, how our family, literally all my grandma’s friends, came together,” Halbert said. “Everybody’s rallied around this cause.”

At one point, singer Daya posted a shoutout to the network on her Instagram.

At the peak of the group’s fundraising effort, Gershanok described its pace as “crazy.”

“I’d open the group chat [with Halbert, Recht and Bernicker] and there would be a screenshot of somebody that none of us had ever heard of who donated $1,000 onto our website overnight,” Gershanok said.

According to Gershanok, the group’s success in finding organizations to donate to was similarly surprising.

“These organizations like the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, or the Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees some of America’s most overcrowded prisons… were so eager to accept masks from four 20-year-olds,” Gershanok said.

Donating masks, Recht said, is a mixture of “reaching out to the community and the community reaching back out” to the network. The group has donated to many homeless shelters in New York through a friend of Halbert’s who has connections there.

The COVID Response Network has bought 100,000 masks as of Thursday and expects the final 22,000 to arrive from China by the end of this week.

According to Gershanok, the biggest roadblock has been transporting masks from China to the United States.

“When the COVID Response Network started, the process was fairly easy, but it now takes about a month,” Gershanok said. “As time went on, fewer and fewer planes were allowed to leave China, and standards for both Chinese and American customs agencies are changing daily.”

Once all 100,000 masks have been delivered, Gershanok said the COVID Response Network will still accept donations on its website. It will then give the donated money to the homeless shelters and food kitchens which have already received masks from the network.

The members of the COVID Response Network view their efforts as an opportunity and said they find their work rewarding.

Recht said she appreciated being able to form relationships with “these organizations and these people who are going through so much in order to help their community.”

“I’m just in awe of what we’ve been able to do in such a short period of time,” Halbert said. "Even in the most extreme circumstances, when you can’t even literally leave your house, you can still make a big impact.”

Gershanok thinks the COVID Response Network holds lessons for other students.

When Gershanok and Halbert first learned they had access to masks, they questioned whether they should act on their access.

“If we can get these masks, think about how many other people can get these masks,” Gershanok said. “And there’s probably bigger organizations that are already doing this. Is it even worth it?”

Gershanok said if the network had answered that question differently, tens of thousands of people wouldn’t have received masks.

“If you have an idea that can help, especially in a time of need, don’t hesitate,” Gershanok said.

