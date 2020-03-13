Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at University Park will remain open while Penn State's classes will be taught remotely until at least Friday, April 3.

Students who wish to schedule a phone appointment to discuss their concerns and review treatment options can receive service by calling CAPS at 814-863-0395.

In the case of immediate urgent concerns, students should contact CAPS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, the Penn State Crisis Line 24/7 at 877-229-6400 or the 24/7 CrisisTextLine by texting "LIONS" to 741741.

Services and hours will vary by campus location. To contact your local office, search online here.