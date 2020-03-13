Coronavirus Update
Buy Now
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at University Park will remain open while Penn State's classes will be taught remotely until at least Friday, April 3.

Students who wish to schedule a phone appointment to discuss their concerns and review treatment options can receive service by calling CAPS at 814-863-0395.

In the case of immediate urgent concerns, students should contact CAPS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, the Penn State Crisis Line 24/7 at 877-229-6400 or the 24/7 CrisisTextLine by texting "LIONS" to 741741.

Services and hours will vary by campus location. To contact your local office, search online here.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags