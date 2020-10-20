The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,557 new coronavirus cases today, which brings the total in Pennsylvania to 184,872 cases.

A total of 918 patients are currently hospitalized statewide and 94 are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 8,533 deaths statewide.

The recovery rate in the commonwealth is

In Centre County, there are a total of 3,744 cases with 25 new cases reported today, according to statistics posted by the DOH’s release. Of these cases, 3,636 are confirmed while 108 are probable.

A total of 13 patients are currently hospitalized in Centre County and zero are on ventilators.

The death toll in Centre County remains at 15.