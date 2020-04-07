In a small way, a Penn State professor with a family of five said he is making sure the world remembers the importance of happiness during a worldwide pandemic.

College of Engineering assistant teaching professor Jesse McTernan, his wife Kirsten McTernan, and their three boys, Thomas, 9, Julian, 6, and Shane, 3, recently created a parody that has many cracking a smile and showing laughter.

According to Jesse, the video was all for fun, but inspired by a true story — one many professors and teachers can relate to when it comes to teaching at home and remote learning.

“All these little guys are really curious about what's going on, why I am home and why I am in a room talking to a computer for a long time during the day, and it started with them coming in saying 'Hi, hi, hi,'” Jesse said. “I find humor in exaggeration, so of course I was thinking what would happen if this was a different scenario and I did something about it.”

Jesse uploaded the video to his YouTube channel “FreeForAll.” It received over 5,000 views.

The parody begins with Jesse acting out a normal Zoom session for his Engineering Design 100 class. After several interrupted moments from his son Julian, the video becomes a comedy.

Kirsten then taped Jesse pretending to lecture his class, panning down to reveal Jesse dressed in a suit and tie and his swim trunks. The background music gets louder and the kids create more chaos in the background.

“The dialogue revolves around having to connect to a virtual private network to get CAD software working which is a topic we were working on in E design 100,” Jesse said. “I love filmmaking, I don't do it professionally in any way, but it’s just something I love doing along with writing skits and so my mind thinks in those terms.”

The family has been inspired by the reactions of many to possibly produce more videos like this.

Kirsten explained that a friend of hers reached out about the video, and once she noticed it was the McTernan family, she knew it would reach the level of appreciation it did.

“Because of people like this, I have had a couple of ideas that relate to this kind of teaching at home and remote learning that could possibly become future videos,” she said. "It would just be about finding the time.”

Kirsten knows it's a passion of her husbands to make content like this. Now that it has made a small positive impact on their viewers, she has encouraged him to keep doing so and wants their viewers to know their support hasn’t gone unappreciated.

“Laughter is the medicine they say,” Kirsten said. “We really wanted to make something that would bring joy to people at this time, and I feel like creating this light hearted video for people to watch would strip their minds off of coronavirus and relieve some stress. He’s really good at it and has great ideas.”

RELATED