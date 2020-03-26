The United States currently has the most reported cases of coronavirus in the world.

Johns Hopkins University reports that there are over 82,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., with at least 1,000 deaths thus far.

This surpasses China’s 81,000 reported cases and Italy’s 80,000.

However, Italy currently has the highest reported death toll at 8,000 deaths.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 1,687 cases in Pennsylvania. There are nine cases in Centre County.

