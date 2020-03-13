The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Friday afternoon that there are now 33 cases of the coronavirus throughout the commonwealth.

Six cases have been confirmed, with 26 being presumptive positive. The new cases confirmed Friday include two adults in Delaware County, two adults in Philadelphia County and a pediatric patient in Monroe County.

Montgomery County still has the most cases in Pennsylvania with 17. Other affected counties include Bucks, Delaware, Monroe, Pike, Wayne, Northampton and Philadelphia.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

The local health department is currently working in conjunction with the Centre Region Emergency Management Agency (CREMA) response team to monitor the situation within the community.

