Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 43 new student coronavirus cases at University Park, with 54 current active cases, according to its Friday dashboard update.

The update includes tests whose results were previously pending.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, Penn State reported 40 student cases.

The dashboard reported 4,865 cases as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 4,919 positive student cases.

Three students are in on-campus quarantine and three students are in on-campus isolation.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

A total of 90 students are currently waiting for test results.

Of the total 83,458 students tested since Aug. 7, 78,449 have tested negative.

There are nine active cases among University Park employees, five of which were reported between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3.

Of 46 total employee cases reported since Aug. 7, 37 are considered no longer active.

Six employees are currently waiting for test results. A total of 6,616 employees have been tested since Aug. 7, yielding 6,564 negative results.

