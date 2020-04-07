Weihua Guan, assistant professor of electrical engineering in Penn State’s College of Engineering, is currently in the process of developing a device which may assist in diagnosing asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus disease.

According to a Penn State news release, Guan’s research is supported by the Materials Research Institute and Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences, which are providing coronavirus research seed grants to projects focused on alleviating the impacts of the coronavirus and the causal virus (SARS-CoV-2) on human health.

This project is focused on establishing a nucleic acid testing (NAT) method for diagnosing early, asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus by detecting it through the disease’s genetic marker, RNA, as opposed to antigens or antibodies.

If successful, Guan’s research could provide a fully automated and streamlined point-of-care NAT device with a turnaround time that would be less than 45 minutes long, the release said.

Guan has also begun to discuss the possibility of collaborating with clinicians and scientists at the Penn State College of Medicine. In the next phase of his research, Guan will partner with pathogen labs to validate the technology.

According to the release, Guan has previously been awarded two National Science Foundation awards for his work in establishing NAT point-of-care diagnostic devices for malaria and HIV.