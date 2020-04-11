Coronavirus Update
There were 1,676 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, along with 8 new cases reported in Centre County.

Track the development of the virus over time statewide and in Centre County with the charts below.

PA Coronavirus Curve Chart - April 11
Centre County Coronavirus Curve Chart - April 11
