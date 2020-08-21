After 83 coronavirus tests were administered to students this week, Penn State reported that two students have tested positive.

Since Aug. 9, the university has administered 520 student tests. However, Penn State’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the results of another 198 students tested this week remain pending. Test results are displayed on the COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated every Monday.

Ninety-five tests have also been administered to Penn State employees. Of the 11 tests administered this week, five results have come back negative while six remain pending.

The data includes test results from on-campus testing, Intercollegiate Athletics testing of student-athletes and private health care providers that report to Penn State’s University Health Services or Occupational Medicine.

The university said that starting on Monday, Aug. 24, it will be committed to testing one percent of students, faculty and staff on campus. The university clarified that data on the COVID-19 dashboard will be limited during the first week until all test results are received.

