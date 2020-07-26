Centre County reported 43 additional cases, moving the confirmed total of coronavirus cases across the county to 324. The increase in cases from yesterday surpasses the combined number of cases reported in Centre County from the past seven days.

7,754 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Centre County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 107,425 coronavirus cases across the commonwealth, an increase in 790 cases from Saturday.

Since March, there have been 7,118 coronavirus related deaths throughout the state. 75% of people are reported to have recovered.

