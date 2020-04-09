Penn State sent an email to graduating seniors Monday announcing its decision to hold a virtual commencement ceremony for undergraduate and graduate students on May 9.

Following this decision, seniors expressed mixed emotions but, overall, were understanding due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Student Brianna Smith started an online petition in hopes that the university will decide to host an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so. The petition has over 3,500 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to have my moment,” Smith (senior-nutritional sciences) said. “I want to throw my cap up into the air and close this big chapter of my life and feel good about this big accomplishment.”

The university said it still plans to invite the class of 2020 back for in-person celebrations “when public health guidelines allow,” according to an email from Rachel Pell, associate vice president for the Office of Strategic Communications.

Smith said she does not believe a virtual ceremony can replace the significance of an in-person graduation.

“Me looking into a computer screen like I have for the past month in class in my pajamas is not going to make me feel accomplished,” she said.

For Fatih Celep, the decision to host a virtual graduation is “heartbreaking.” He said he was looking forward to graduation as a culmination of the work he has dedicated during his time at Penn State.

“It’s something that means a lot to me and my family just because I'm a first generation American and my family has been waiting for this moment their whole lives,” Celep (senior-computer engineering) said.

Celep said a virtual commencement does not compare to being in the same room with his fellow classmates celebrating their accomplishments together.

Natalia Vasquez is also disappointed she is unable to celebrate her achievements in college, but is glad the university is considering future in-person options.

“Working really hard for your degree for four years and not being able to at least celebrate it and be able to walk [at graduation] is just crazy,” she said.

Despite the disappointment of a virtual ceremony in May, Vasquez (senior-veterinary and biomedical science) said she is glad the university is taking students' opinions into consideration to plan future celebrations when possible.

Jessica Riedy followed Penn State’s 2+2 Plan — where students can spend two years at a Commonwealth campus and the other two at University Park — and was looking forward to attending her graduation at the Lehigh Valley campus in May.

She spent her last two years at University Park, but she decided she wanted to participate in the Lehigh Valley ceremony due to the smaller, more intimate environment held at the commonwealth campus.

Riedy (senior-physics) said she understands the university’s decision, but she is still disappointed about losing her graduation ceremony.

“I understand why they did it, especially [because] if they do it in August some people might have jobs and not be in the area,” Riedy said. “But I feel that they should try to push for an in-person one once this is all cleared up and it’s safe to have large gatherings again.”

Timmy Lewis said when he first read the email from the university, he immediately thought the university made the safest decision.

He also added that he could not imagine another viable alternative, and that he would likely not want to return in the fall for an in-person celebration.

“Yes, I am heartbroken that my second semester senior year has been taken away from me,” Lewis (senior-musical theater) said, “but it gets to a point where once we move past the summer I want to continue with my life and not go back and do a ceremony then.”

Lewis also said he is troubled by some student reactions considering the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic right now. He said he understands the disappointment, but he believes Penn State is continuing to do the best it can to celebrate the accomplishments of its students while also adhering to safety guidelines.

“The world has stopped moving,” he said. “Hospitals are overflowing with patients dying from this thing, and you want a ceremony? It just makes me think, 'Wow, I think there are bigger fish to fry in the world right now.'”

Regardless, Lewis still plans to make the most of his virtual graduation.

“It’s gonna be a really funny story we get to tell,” Lewis said, “and I am so looking forward to wearing my high school cap and gown and making a whole bit out of it.”