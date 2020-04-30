During these uncertain times of social distancing and isolation, it can be hard to know what businesses are still open and operating.

That’s why one Centre County resident decided to start a Facebook group, “Centre County Quarantine 2020,” to serve as a comprehensive list of all local restaurants and shops still offering curbside or delivery services.

Michele Johnson, a realtor at Kissinger Bigatel & Brower Realtors, said she created the page to educate community members on what options they still had while supporting small restaurant businesses.

“I found myself trying to search what restaurants were still open or what retail stores were doing curbside or local delivery and decided that I probably wasn’t the only one unsure of how we can help,” Johnson said via email. “When things were normal, we unconsciously relied on these businesses being there for us whenever we felt like it — we need to be there for them the same way they are always there for us.”

One of the businesses listed on the site, Rony’s Place Restaurant and Pizzeria, has been offering “Stir Crazy Pizza Kits” — make-your-own-pizza packs — that are free to kids 12 and under to keep them occupied during quarantine. Susan Lopez, the owner of the restaurant, said they’ve distributed over 1,500 kits.

“Parents were like, ‘What are we going to do with our kids?’” Lopez said. “We figured we’d try [the pizza kits] here because the kids will enjoy it.”

While Rony’s was fortunate to still be offering menu items, Lopez said other sit-down restaurants might not be unable to adjust and operate while complying with social distancing measures, so supporting them in any way is essential for their survival.

Duck Donuts, a local dessert shop, is also offering do-it-yourself donut kits in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Devon Lawrence, the store’s manager, said the donut-making kits are a way for kids to have the experience of watching a donut be made in front of them without interacting with anyone in person.

“[The donut-making kits] are actually our best-selling thing right now,” Lawrence said. “Local and small businesses are the ones that are feeling pinched the most, so shopping small and shopping local every day is what we keep telling everybody [to do].”

Johnson also emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses and said they make Happy Valley what it is.

“For our local businesses, write a positive online review, share posts, order gift cards or takeout,” Johnson said. “Small acts are just as important as big ones during times like these.”