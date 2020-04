As of Monday, there are 24,199 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to an update from the Department of Health.

The death toll increased by 17 to 524 in the state.

Eight counties have surpassed 1,000 cases, with Philadelphia having the most at 6,810 cases and 127 deaths.

105,593 patients have tested negative for the virus to date.

Centre County has no new cases in the past day, staying at 70 cases with no deaths.