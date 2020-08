The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 660 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the commonwealth total to 124,460 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,332,403 negative cases, 7,468 virus-related deaths and a 79% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has not had any new confirmed positive cases since yesterday, keeping the total at 352 cases.

The county has also had 10,414 negative cases and 11 virus-related deaths.

